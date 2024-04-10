Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 853 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Stock Performance
NYSE IEX opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.
Read Our Latest Report on IDEX
IDEX Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.