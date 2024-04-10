Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 853 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in IDEX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.82.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

