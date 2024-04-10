Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $48,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

