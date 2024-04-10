Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 3,385 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,763 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,297,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.20 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $815.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

