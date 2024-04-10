Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

