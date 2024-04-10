Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.55 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock worth $3,916,093. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

