CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 734 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NRG Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NRG Energy stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.