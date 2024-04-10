CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $71.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

