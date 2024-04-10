CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys Shares of 1,150 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

