CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $133,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $133.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.06.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

