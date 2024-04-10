CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $29,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.12%.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.