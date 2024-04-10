CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $80,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,422,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 766,070 shares of company stock worth $121,938,069. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $242.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 899.81 and a beta of 3.41.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

