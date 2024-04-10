CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,485,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

