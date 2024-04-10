CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $245.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

