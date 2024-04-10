CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $93,000 Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Mizuho lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

