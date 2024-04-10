CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $97,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $18,976,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

