CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 193,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,033. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FNF opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

