CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New $51,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,679,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $108.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.83.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.