CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 375,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 65,820 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CALF opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.