CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:GOVT opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
