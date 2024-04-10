CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,500 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.