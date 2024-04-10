CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 22 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

DECK opened at $867.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $886.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.40. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

