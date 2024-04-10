CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 400 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,759,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.