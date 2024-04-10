CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $85,000 Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 46,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

