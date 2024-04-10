CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

