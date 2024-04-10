Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.