Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

