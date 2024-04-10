Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in WestRock by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

