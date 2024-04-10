Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,278 shares of company stock valued at $72,380,098. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $911.18.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $262.20 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $815.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $600.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

