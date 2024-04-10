Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Director Joseph S. Compofelice Sells 2,920 Shares of Stock

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $60,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTGO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.56. Contango Ore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 target price on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Contango Ore by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Contango Ore by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Contango Ore during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

