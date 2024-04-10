D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.86. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.21 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

