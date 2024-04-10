Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.85% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the first quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNL stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Davis Select Financial ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

