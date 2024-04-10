DDD Partners LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DDD Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367,053 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.67 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $182.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

