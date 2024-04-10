DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Medpace worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $404.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total value of $5,404,823.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

