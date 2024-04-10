DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,269 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Pool worth $11,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pool by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.63.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $400.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

