DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $267,647,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

