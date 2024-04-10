DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $1,987,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,176 shares of company stock worth $24,562,081 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

