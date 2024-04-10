DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $147.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

