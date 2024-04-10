DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.