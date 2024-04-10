DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $9.10 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,582,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,118,007,000 after acquiring an additional 260,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.
Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ALB stock opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.