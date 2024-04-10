DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,042 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Yum China worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

