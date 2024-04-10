DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $391.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.94 and a 200 day moving average of $310.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.43.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

