DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,958 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $208,014,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after buying an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,835,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TROW opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.92%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

