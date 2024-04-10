DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 19,090 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 2.0 %

MAA stock opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

