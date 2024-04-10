DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 215,016 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,016 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

