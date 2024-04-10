DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 452 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

