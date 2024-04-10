DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 74,906 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,906 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

