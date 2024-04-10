DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 87,122 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,122 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

