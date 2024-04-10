Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

