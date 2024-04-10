Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,785,000 after acquiring an additional 274,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dover

Dover Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $177.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.