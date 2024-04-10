East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of East West Bancorp worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $76.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.12 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

