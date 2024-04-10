Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

